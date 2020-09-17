Putra dismisses Syed Saddiq’s new party

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said the people did not care if a party catered to the young or old. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali has dismissed the chances of Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s new political party.

In a statement today, he said the people did not care if a party catered to the young or old.

“This sentiment is merely a capital for politics just like how some use Islam for self-political gains, Malay race to get the Malay’s support or similarly for other.

“That is why there is MCA for the Chinese, MIC for the Indians and many other parties like in Sabah and Sarawak although they are multi-racial, but they are still raced-based,” he said.

Ibrahim was commenting on Syed Saddiq’s announcement that he will register his party, Malaysian United Democractic Alliance or Muda, with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Ibrahim claimed the development would lead to parties representing all minorities.

“What more those who are liberal and have no appreciation of Islam,” he said.

Despite this, Ibrahim said he ultimately welcomed the formation of Muda and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang party as signs of increasing democracy in the country.

Syed Saddiq had been the head of Bersatu’s youth wing but lost his party membership in May.