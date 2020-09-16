‘Saya Anak Malaysia’ song gets a makeover for Malaysia Day celebration

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique speaks during the appreciation ceremony for the Rukun Negara Club and Rukun Negara Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — The National Unity Ministry today launched a video of the song Saya Anak Malaysia which has been rearranged to boost the spirit of unity in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2020 celebration.

Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the ministry also organised photography and video competitions starting today until October 4 with the theme Saya Anak Malaysia and Malaysia Prihatin.

“This aims to foster unity among Malaysians by unearthing their talents in the field of photography and video-making. Malaysians are very creative in expressing love and affection for the country.

“Through the popular song, Saya Anak Malaysia, the ministry wants to take this opportunity to encourage Malaysians to share the meaning of unity in their own creative way,” she said in a statement.

The video of Saya Anak Malaysia, sung by 26 local artistes of various races and ages, can be downloaded from the ministry’s website and social media sites.

Malaysians are invited to participate in the competition by uploading their pictures or videos based on the Saya Anak Malaysia and Malaysia Prihatin theme on their respective social media sites, along with the hashtag #SayaAnakMalaysia2020 and #MalaysiaPrihatin.

For video participation, each work shared must reflect the unity of Malaysians and be sent to [email protected] along with full name, phone number, social media account and the link to the video.

For more information, visit the ministry’s official website at www.perpaduan.gov.my or official Facebook page or @PerpaduanNegara. — Bernama