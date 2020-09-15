Zahid says party with most seats after Sabah election will have first dibs on CM post

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks while campaigning for Shahelmey Yahaya, BN Tanjung Keramat candidate in Tanjung Keramat, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — Hours after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member Datuk Azmin Ali pushed for its Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor as the next Sabah chief minister, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that the party with the most number of seats after the state polls conclude will be the one who gets to call the shots.

In Sabah to campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN), Ahmad Zahid reminded his Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies that they had partners who they had to negotiate with.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s win 37 seats first, then we can form a government. But remember, the party with the most seats will qualify to be chief minister,” he said.

