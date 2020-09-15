Transport minister: Malaysia hopes to announce air traffic bubble with Singapore soon

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong hopes that Malaysia can announce an air traffic bubble with Singapore and other bilateral partners, soon.

The matter was among the issues discussed in a courtesy call by Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon at the minister’s office today.

“We caught up and discussed a host of issues needing attention in order for both our countries to continue its people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible, in spite of the continuing pandemic concerns.

“The closely-linked business communities on both sides urgently need to be able to commute back and forth soon with stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook site tonight.

Wee said the Malaysian health authorities will be speaking soon to iron out agreements on SOPs to move forward.

The meeting also updated the ongoing discussions on the Malaysia-Singapore High Speed Rail 2.0 project, as both sides approach the Dec 31 deadline to ink the bilateral agreement.

Wee said the successful signing of the Johor Bahru-Woodlands RTS Link agreement on 30 July reflected a mutual commitment.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah and Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak. — Bernama