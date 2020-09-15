In court, ex-aide Rizal claims RM5m to Rosmah was ‘political donation’ to Najib for BN elections

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — A RM5 million fund given by Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in 2016 was actually a “political donation” to her husband, then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and meant to finance the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s election campaigns, the High Court heard today.

Back in the witness stand was Rosmah’s former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor testifying for the prosecution against his former boss who continued to shed more light on her purported close involvement in political matters related to the then ruling BN.

Under questioning from lead defence lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh, Rizal affirmed to the court that Rosmah was not the intended final recipient of the RM5 million from Jepak Holdings; instead, she was to hand over the funds to Najib to be used in the general election that was eventually held in 2018.

Jagjit: Would you agree based on the evidence the political donation was meant for Najib to be use for the forthcoming general elections?

Rizal: Yes, I agree.

Prior to Rizal taking the stand, both Jepak Holding managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin and his business partner, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah had also testified in court, apart from delivering RM5 million to Rosmah personally, they had also intended to provide poltical donation to Najib due to his role in facilitating them in securing the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Saidi had also testified previously that he had intended to provide political donations to Najib, through Rosmah.

MORE TO COME