As company directors face court today, MACC says investigations into Sg Gong pollution case underway

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the pollution of Sungai Gong in Rawang, Selangor for further foul play even as prosecutors hauled up four company directors and a workshop manager to court this morning.

Its chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the commission is working with the police and several other agencies on several related issues, but declined to elaborate.

“We are not conducting our investigations alone, but with the police and several other authorities,” he told reporters after participating in a Transparency International forum on corporate liability here today.

At the Sessions Court in Selayang this morning, Yip Kok Kuin, 70; Yip Kok Wong, 60; and brothers Yip Kok Mun, 58 and Yip Kok Wai, 53 who are the four directors of Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd and their company workshop manager Ho Voon Leong, 59, claimed trial to polluting the river before judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

The charges were framed under Sections 430 and 34 of the Penal Code, for mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water for agricultural purposes, and joint liability, respectively.

The five men were also charged under Section 25 of the Environment Quality Act, for restriction on the pollution of inland waters.

The pollution of Sungai Gong, one of the tributaries of Sungai Selangor that supplies raw water to Selangor, was blamed for the massive piped water disruption last week to 1.2 million households across the Klang Valley earlier this month.