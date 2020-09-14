Previously detained under ISA, Warisan’s Sekong candidate says not a terrorist

Parti Warisan Sabah’s Alias Sani is contesting the Sekong state seat. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Alias Haji Sani

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — One of Parti Warisan Sabah’s candidate in the state poll has denied being a religious extremist, after his previous detention under the now abolished Internal Security Act (ISA) for four years came to light.

The Star reported Alias Sani, who is contesting the Sekong state seat, saying that when he was arrested and accused of funding militant activities, there was no proof connecting him to the said allegations.

“I am no terrorist, I am just a person who loves to study Islam and donate whenever I can.

“I like to donate whenever possible and I do not know the background of those whom I donate to, “ Alias reportedly said.

The Star reported him saying his detention between 2003 and 2007 was merely preventive, adding that he also does not see his past jeopardising his chances of winning the Sekong seat.

“The people here know who I am, and they know that I am not a bad person,” Alias added.