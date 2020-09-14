PM to chair Northern Corridor Implementation Authority meeting in Pangkor tomorrow

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at a gathering with Sabah Federal Civil Servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Sept 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will mark his first working visit to Perak tomorrow by chairing the 23rd Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) meeting in Pulau Pangkor.

The meeting will also be attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu; Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man; Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Joint-Chairman (Industry) of the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali and Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz will also be sitting in the meeting.

The prime minister will also engage in video calls with two successful entrepreneurs from the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) states of Kedah and Perlis.

Prior to chairing the meeting, Muhyiddin is scheduled to spend about 30 minutes at the passenger jetty that is due for upgrading works in line with the Pangkor’s status as a duty-free island since January.

In addition to this, Muhyiddin will also be visiting three island-based NCER entreprenuers, namely Ismail Arshad who produces ‘gamat’ (sea cucumber) oil and drink, pufferfish craftsman Mohd Arshad Yusop in Kampung Telok Gedong and dried seafood producer Rasid Ibrahim, the owner of Sate Ikan Paksu Enterprise.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the island’s latest attraction, the Al-Khairiah mosque, also known as ‘Masjid Seribu Doa’ in Kampung Sungai Pinang. — Bernama