Ismail Sabri: 763 MCO arrests yesterday, including 10 for cockfighting

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference after chairing the Special Committee Meeting for the New Normal Cultivation Campaign at Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, September 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The police yesterday arrested 763 individuals for breaking the recovery movement control order (RMCO), with the majority of them being arrested over their activities at pubs or nightclubs, private parties, and cockfighting.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his statement today that out of the total caught, 746 individuals were issued compounds while 17 were remanded as of yesterday.

Ismail Sabri listed the offences for breaching the RMCO to include 608 individuals arrested in pubs or nightclubs, followed by 63 over activities where attendance made physical distancing difficult, 26 for attending private parties and 22 for not wearing face masks.

“Another 12 individuals were arrested for their suspected involvement in gambling activities, 12 for disobeying the RMCO, 10 others for cockfighting activities involving gambling and one each for operating premises beyond operating hours, operating premises without a licence and for failure to obey the order to be under quarantine during the RMCO,” he said in his daily security statement issued today.

Ismail Sabri also said the police-led taskforce to monitor and enforce compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO had yesterday carried out 57,795 inspections on 4,939 restaurants, 3,868 supermarkets, 3,509 banks, 1,462 hawkers, 1,158 factories, 657 government offices, as well as 1,094 land transport terminals, 203 water transport terminals as well as 135 air transport terminals.

As for ongoing enforcement to tighten the country’s border controls to avoid undocumented migrants slipping in and to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Ismail Sabri said the authorities yesterday arrested 71 migrants, three illegal boat skippers and a smuggler.

Of that number, he said 10 migrants were detained by the Malaysian Armed Forces in Padang Mulud, Bandar Penawar in Johor, for not having valid identity and travel documents under Ops Benteng.

On the mandatory quarantine, Ismail Sabri also revealed that a total of 28,508 individuals have returned home through international border entrances and have been housed at 73 hotels and eight other premises.

“Of that number, a total of 10,359 individuals are undergoing the compulsory quarantine process, while 69 others have been sent to hospitals for treatment.

“A total of 18,080 individuals have since been discharged and allowed to return,” he said.