KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Malaysia recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases today and registered no fatalities, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement said the new cases now brings the total number of active cases in the country to 9,946.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that seven patients had recovered from Covid-19 today.

