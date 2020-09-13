Johor JPJ cracks down on foreign drivers

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Sept 13 — The Johor Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 214 notices for various traffic offences in special operations on foreign drivers around the city, from September 7 to 10.

Johor RTD deputy director Azmil Zainal Adnan said the notices comprised 152 summonses for not having driving licence or vocational licence, expired road tax and no insurance coverage.

Other notices were for vehicle usage prohibition (six), inspection order (five) and vehicle seizure (51).

“A month-long intelligence found that most of the foreigners were driving without valid licence and had modified motorcycles into tricycles to collect and transport scrap. Some of them also used vehicles to transport goods,” he said in a press conference here, today.

A total of 31 officers and personnel from the Enforcement Division were involved in the special operation.

Azmil said Johor RTD also inspected and recorded statements from 62 male foreigners aged 20 to 45, of which 35 were from Myanmar, Pakistan (19), Bangladesh (five) and India (three), and found that some of them were driving vehicles owned by locals.

“We advised vehicle owners to not allow foreigners who do not have a valid licence to drive. Stern action will be taken under the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Meanwhile, a similar operation was also conducted in the state today, whereby 37 notices were issued including 28 summonses on licence offences and nine vehicles were seized. — Bernama