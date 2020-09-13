Guan Eng says latest criminal charges against him politically motivated, part of Perikatan Nasional’s lies

File picture shows former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Former minister Lim Guan Eng today described the latest criminal charges arraigned against him were in line with the Perikatan Nasional’s government’s new political strategy of “this is all Lim Guan Eng’s fault”.

The Bagan MP said this was reinforced by the remarks issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) in regards to his charges which he claimed were politically motivated.

Slamming lead deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin’s bullish assertion that he was “99 per cent” confident of convicting him, Lim labelled it inappropriate and prejudiced his right to a fair trial.

“Lead DPP Wan Shaharuddin boasted of a sure win 99 per cent chance of conviction, and that the two new charges were the mother of all charges. This is not the mother of all charges.

“Instead it is the mother of all PN’s lies that “this is all Lim Guan Eng’s fault”.

“The DPP’s remarks of a 99 per cent conviction chance are inappropriate and have already prejudged me, even before my trial, that I am already guilty,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Lim was charged on two counts of misappropriating state government land worth RM208.7 million by alienating these to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd separately.

He claimed trial to both charges.

Last month, Lim was charged with three separate counts of graft at both the Kuala Lumpur and Butterworth Sessions Court. He claimed trial to these charges as well.

“I had earlier faced three charges for corruption in relation to the tunnel project even though no corruption or gratification money was found in my personal bank account or in my possession as cash. And yet I am charged — “This is all Lim Guan Eng’s fault”,” he said.

Seeking to quash misconceptions, Lim said the both charges against him on Friday were baseless and illogical after he claimed he had not taken any benefit.

He explained that the decision to pay RM 208 million was made after recommendation by an independent expert engineering consultant appointed by open tender to senior government officers.

“The land valued at RM208 million, was payment in the form of land swap in accordance with the agreement between the state government and the contractor.

“Further the land was transferred after the final decision was by the state exco. If I am charged, then will this also lead to the preposterous conclusion that all exco members or the entire state government and its 10,000 staff will also have to be charged?” he asked further.