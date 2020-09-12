Deputy minister: Decision on school closures, tightening of SOPs discretion of NSC, Health Ministry

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon says the NSC and the Health Ministry are the two authorities that could decide on the matter as they know better what should be done. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 12 ― Decision on the closure of schools or to tighten standard operating procedures (SOP) for school children in Kedah is the discretion of the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry, said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon.

He said the NSC and the Health Ministry are the two authorities that could decide on the matter as they know better what should be done.

“The Health Ministry is very concerned about the matter, and they will do their best,” he told reporters after opening the Reverend William Edward Horley and Grace Towers buildings at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perempuan Methodist Ipoh here today.

He said this in response to a request by the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) for the government to tighten the SOP for school children in Kedah following the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported that Malaysia is now in a critical state with the surge in new Covid-19 positive cases, to 182 again, which was the highest daily tally since enforcement of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in June 2020.

Following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the Sungai and Telaga clusters, the government has enforced the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 28 areas in Kota Setar, Kedah, from 12.01am on September 10 until September 25.

Meanwhile, at today’s event, Mah thanked donors who contributed for the construction of the two new school buildings, costing a total of RM1.8 million. ― Bernama