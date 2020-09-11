Guan Eng claims trial to misappropriation of lands worth RM209m in total

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) arrives at the Butterworth Sessions Court September 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 11 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has claimed trial to two counts of misappropriation of property charges against him at the Butterworth Sessions Court here.

Lim was first charged with dishonestly misappropriating a state government land, Lot Number HS (D) 18801, PT Lot 702 Section 1, Bandar Tanjong Pinang worth RM135,086,094 to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Lands and Mines Department in Penang at Level 21 in Komtar on February 17 in 2015.

He faced a second charge of dishonestly misappropriating a state government land, Lot Number HS (D) 19318, PT Lot 10012 Section 1, Bandar Tanjong Pinang worth RM135,086,094 to Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd.

He allegedly committed the second offence at the Lands and Mines Department in Penang at Level 21 in Komtar on March 22 in 2017.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code for dishonestly misappropriating a property for his own use.

The section carries a punishment of jail not less than six months and not more than five years and with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine.

