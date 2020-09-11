Cops: Man arrested for robbing American lecturer in KL

Police said an Indonesian man was arrested after being suspected of robbing an American lecturer on her way to work in Jalan Ampang Hilir yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — An Indonesian man was arrested after being suspected of robbing an American lecturer on her way to work in Jalan Ampang Hilir, here, yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief, Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the man was arrested at a house in Jalan Kampung Pandan the same day following the victim’s report.

“Police found the victim’s mobile phone and the suspect is being remanded for five days from today until next Tuesday for further investigation,” he told Bernama today.

In the 6.30am incident, the 39-year-old victim was walking alone from her house, located 300 metres from an international school where she teaches, before being approached by a man who threatened her with a knife and asked her to surrender her valuables.

Rajab Ahad said the victim who was in fear, handed over her belongings including a mobile phone, a laptop and RM40 cash to the suspect. — Bernama