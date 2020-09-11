70 houses at Sungai Duri area in Penang hit by floods

Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Pooh said over 70 families living in the area were taken to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Widuri, Simpang Ampat for temporary shelter beginning from 9.30pm after the water had receded. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NIBONG TEBAL, Sept 11 — A total of 70 houses at Sungai Duri area, in Simpang Ampat here, were hit by floods following heavy downpour yesterday evening.

Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Pooh said over 70 families living in the area were taken to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Widuri, Simpang Ampat for temporary shelter beginning from 9.30pm after the water had receded.

“The situation was dangerous to residents in the area, I am still trying to get the actual number who have been transferred to the shelter as more victims are on the way there,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday night.

He said the Penang state government is monitoring the victims in the area, to ensure that all are safe and transferred to the temporary shelter.

Meanwhile, a Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre spokesman said they were alerted of the floods at Taman Sungai Duri, at 7.22 pm.

He said a team from Sungai Bakap Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was despatched to the location to help evacuate victims who were trapped as the water rose rapidly. — Bernama