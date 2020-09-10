Zahidi formally apologises to Dewan Negara over Veveonah remark

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin has today formally apologised to the Upper House over his remarks against Sabah undergraduate Veveonah Mosibin.

Zahidi was earlier summoned by Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim to explain his statement on Veveonah to the Upper House and issue an apology.

“First of all, I would like to thank Yang Berhormat Tan Sri for summoning me to issue an apology in this honourable House.

“Therefore, I would like to apologise (to the House) for misleading the House in the issue surrounding Veveonah.

“My apologies as well for the information obtained from the local elected representative which has caused dissatisfaction among some quarters.

“I take full responsibility and the government has agreed that the issue at hand concerns internet connectivity in the rural areas of Sabah which must be addressed,” he told the Dewan Negara.

After hearing his apology, Rais therefore said Zahidi need not be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee after the motion to refer the deputy minister to the committee was tabled by Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong from DAP.

“Therefore, what has been said by the deputy minister spontaneously and sincerely must be accepted by this Dewan. There is no need to refer the deputy minister to the committee,” he said.

Alan then said he accepted the Speaker’s decision.

Zahidi has come under fire for suggesting that Veveonah was an attention seeker and had faked taking an online examination atop a tree in rural Sabah due to poor internet connectivity, an allegation he made in the Senate last week.

The Padang Besar MP from Umno has since apologised and claimed to have received the information from Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri, a Bersatu leader and the deputy finance minister.

He also accused DAP of politicising the issue to allegedly divert attention from its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s graft charges.

Zahidi also said he has publicly stated his desire to meet Veveonah so he could listen to her grievances personally.

