Police advise public not to gather at Butterworth Sessions Court tomorrow for Guan Eng’s case

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 10 — Police have advised the public, especially supporters of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng not to gather, march and turn up for the proceeding to charge Bagan MP at the Butterworth Sessions Court, near here tomorrow.

North Seberang Perai (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police and Ministry of Health (MOH) staff would be monitoring in the court area tomorrow and would take action including issuing RM1,000 compound if there were parties who disobey instructions and did not comply with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Police also do not encourage representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) either supporting or opposing Lim to show up for fear of provocation or war of words between them which could trigger untoward incidents. A total of 100 officers and policemen will be on duty tomorrow,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the roads in the area would not be closed tomorrow but the police would control the traffic to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Noorzainy said police had also discussed with the court to limit the number of people allowed to enter the court premises to ensure there was no congestion and curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin was reported as saying that Lim, who is also the former Penang chief minister, will face two new charges involving dishonest misappropriation of property, at the Butterworth Sessions Court, tomorrow. — Bernama