Parti Bersatu Sabah to contest 15 seats in Sabah polls, as more clashes emerge among BN parties

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has announced today it will be contesting 15 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili said the party had initially requested 25 seats but decided to compromise for the sake of clinching a decisive victory to take over the state administration.

The Kota Marudu MP also said the Perikatan Nasional-friendly party will be contesting under its own banner and logo.

“The PBS members throughout the state have been working very hard and we will not only win the seats allocated to us, but our machinery in the other state seats will also be working hard to collaborate with the PN party machinery contesting in those constituencies.

“We are very confident that with the hard work of all PN parties and our own members in PBS, we will win this election. Two years are enough for Parti Warisan and its partners to destroy Sabah,” he said in a statement here.

The seats PBS will be contesting is Bengkoka, Matunggong, Tandek, Kadamaian, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Inanam, Api-Api, Tanjung Aru, Kapayan, Limbahau, Kundasang, Melalap, Telupid and Karamunting.

However, checks show that several of the seats PBS will be contesting will also be contested by PN-friendly parties such as Umno (Bengkoka, Tanjung Aru) and MCA (Kapayan, Karamunting).

As for the decision to contest under its own banner, Ongkili said grassroots members strongly believe in the party’s strength despite being a partner to PN.

The premature state election was triggered after Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, currently the caretaker chief minister, moved to dissolve the state assembly to frustrate former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s takeover bid.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Saturday and polling for September 26.