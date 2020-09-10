Pahang govt to open tenders for RM18m project to overcome water woes in Raub

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail answers reporters’ questions at Wisma Sri Pahang in Kuantan December 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 10 — An open tender related to work to overcome the water turbidity (murky) problem in the Raub district, about 200 kilometres from here, is scheduled to be called at the end of this month, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the work, involving three water treatment plants (LRA) in the district, with an allocation of RM18 million, will be completed in 15 months.

The scope of this project includes the appointment of a consulting engineer, and survey work and land investigation. However, the main scope is to build pre-sedimentation tanks and to replace pumps and electrical equipment.

“Meanwhile, the design will take into account the turbidity of raw water to as high as 20,000 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units),” he said in a media statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari informed the state administration about this matter yesterday.

He hoped that the project, when completed, would help overcome the problem of water supply disruption in the district which occurred when the Sungai Bilut LRA, Sungai Semantan LRA and Sungai Klau LRA had to temporarily stop operations because the turbidity of raw water resources was too high.

The situation made the water unsuitable for processing because it did not meet the water quality standard set by the Health Ministry.

In April, Wan Rosdy announced an allocation of RM18 million to help the people of Raub to overcome their water supply woes, which they have been subjected to for the past few years. — Bernama