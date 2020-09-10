Joseph Kurup’s PBRS to field five candidates at Sabah state polls

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said PBRS will compete in five state assembly seats at the upcoming Sabah elections aligned with Barisan Nasional . — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) will compete in five state assembly seats at the upcoming Sabah elections aligned with Barisan Nasional (BN), Tan Sri Joseph Kurup revealed today.

In a statement released just hours after BN announced its candidates, Kurup said PBRS will be competing in the Matunggong, Tandek, Kadamaian, Tulid and Sook state seats.

“PBRS is also confident the line-up of selected candidates will support the struggles in ensuring that the rights and importance of the state of Sabah are always defended to ensure a continuity in development that should be enjoyed by the people of Sabah,” he wrote in a statement today.

The named candidates were Richard Kastum @ Mosinal competing for the N05-Matunggong seat, Yilson Yanggung for the N07-Tandek seat, Duanis Mogirong in N11-Kadamaian, Matusin [email protected] in N44-Tulid, and Bonepes Been in the N45-Sook seat.

“This is an opportunity for PBRS to prove that we are a local party that is accepted by all walks of life.

“All party members are advised to continue working hard to ensure victory for our candidates this time around,” Kurup added.

Fellow BN comrades Umno earlier today announced its intentions to field 31 candidates at the upcoming state elections, including former chief minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, who will contest in Usukan, and Sabah BN election machinery chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin in Lamag.