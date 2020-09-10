Johor records 84,588 overnight tourists in June, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) said a total of 84,588 overnight tourists were recorded in Johor in June this year compared to only 585 in May. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — A total of 84,588 overnight tourists were recorded in Johor in June this year compared to only 585 in May.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the sharp increase, driven by domestic tourists, showed that Johor’s economy had begun to recover after its business sector, such as hotels, reopened.

“After the hospitality sector reopened, various promotions were carried out. The state government has also allocated a total of RM17.34 million to provide one-off payments to a total of 935 tourist guides and for travel incentives to travel agencies, as well as exemption on business licence fee for owners of tour companies and also entertainment duty.

“This is all to boost the tourism economic sector that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in response to a question from Tan Chen Choon (PH-Jementah) at the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar here, today.

Tan wanted to know about Johor’s economic performance, as well as plans and efforts beingtaken by the state government to restore the severely affected economy after Covid-19.

Hasni said to increase the resilience of the people, the state government implemented the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package Series 1 and 2 with an allocation of RM174.5 million.

Johor also set up its own economic council, called the Ibrahim Johor Economic Council and implemented the Tujuh Ikhtiar Makmur Johor, he added. — Bernama