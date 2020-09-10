Ismail Sabri: 198 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday; 62 offenders caught in nightclubs, pubs

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The police yesterday arrested 198 people for violating recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations, with 62 of them caught at nightlife entertainment outlets, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said 175 of those arrested were issued compounds, while 23 were remanded.

“Among the offences that breached RMCO regulations were activities at nightclubs or pubs (62 cases), failure to record details of customers (19 cases), failure to observe physical distancing (86 cases), failure to wear a face mask (17 cases), holding private parties (13 cases) and one case of escaping from a quarantine centre,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement today.

The arrests follow 60,569 checks conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), which involved 13,623 personnel.

Since the mandatory quarantine rule was reinforced on July 24, Ismail Sabri said a total of 26,530 individuals have entered the country and have been placed at 78 designated quarantine centres nationwide.

“Of that total, 10,412 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, while 69 have been sent to hospital for treatment.

“A total of 16,049 individuals have since been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that 20 arrests were made across the country yesterday involving 41 illegal immigrants, three suspected human traffickers and one tekong (skippers involved in human trafficking) as part of authorities’ efforts at beefing up security at the country’s borders.