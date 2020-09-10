Ex-Sabah CM Musa Aman still out in the cold as Perikatan, allies’ candidate selection nears end

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — Tan Sri Musa Aman’s name remained notably absent from among candidates for the Sabah state election even as nearly all Perikatan Nasional parties and their allies named their picks today.

Despite previously hinting that he would head to the new Sungai Manila seat, Musa was neither chosen for this or Sungai Sibuga where he is the incumbent.

Instead, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin announced two other candidates for those seats, effectively closing the door to Musa.

Musa also did not make the cut at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that swallowed up former Umno lawmakers who quit the party after the 2018 general election defeat.

At the Sabah Bersatu press conference to announce its candidates, the head of the state chapter Datuk Hajiji Noor said Musa never expressed any intention to join.

However, he said it was also too late to fit in the former CM even if he decides to join.

“We have not heard from him. And we have already named our candidates,” said Hajiji.

When pressed to say if Bersatu would accept Musa and possibly upset Umno in the move, Datuk Masidi Manjun — Hajiji’s deputy in the state — also sidestepped the matter by saying it was moot since the party has already chosen its candidates for the poll.

In the loose alliance of PN parties and those aligned with it, only Parti Bersatu Sabah has yet to say where it will contest and who will be fielded. The party’s lawmakers had supported Musa’s abortive bid to take over the state government by way of defection.

Musa was also missing when his younger brother Datuk Anifah Aman’s Parti Cinta Sabah named the 70 hopefuls it would field for the poll, but he still could be accommodated here as there are 73 seats in the state.

This appeared unlikely, however, as PCS has announced a candidate for the Sungai Manila seat that Musa was eyeing.

When asked about the whereabouts of his elder brother, Anifah said he did not know.

“I’m not too sure... I have not heard from him yet,” he said.

Anifah had in previous interviews said Musa should retire from politics and make way for younger candidates.

The premature state election was triggered after Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, currently the caretaker CM, moved to dissolve the state assembly to frustrate Musa’s takeover bid.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Saturday and polling for September 26.