Water disruption: As of 6.30pm, 39 areas still in supply restoration process, says Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Work is still ongoing to restore water supply to 39 areas in Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Petaling and Kuala Lumpur, as of 6.30pm today, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Its corporate communication head Elina Baseri said water supply restoration in Gombak has reached 99.27 per cent; Petaling (98.36 per cent); Klang/Shah Alam (85.31 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (97.57 per cent).

“Overall, 1,253 or 96.98 per cent of the 1,292 affected areas have had their supply fully restored.

“Water supply to all areas that are listed under Group 1 of the restoration plan has been fully restored while water supply to eight areas under Group 2 is expected to be restored by midnight, September 8,” she said in a statement here today.

Elina said efforts were being intensified to stabilise the water supply distribution system to enable supply to be restored to the affected areas.

Consumers are advised not to store and use water excessively to ensure that the recovery process in areas still affected by disruptions can proceed smoothly according to the restoration plan of Air Selangor.

Water supply in the Klang Valley has been disrupted since Thursday after the Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2 and 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants were shut down due to pollution of their raw water source. — Bernama