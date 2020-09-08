Sabah MACC nabs two company owners over false particulars in RM6m projects

Sources said the two suspects, aged 35 and 36, were arrested at 10.10am and 11.10am yesterday at the Sabah MACC office here. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 8 — Two company owners have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting documents with false information to obtain supply contracts worth more than RM6 million between 2017 and 2018.

Sources said the two suspects, aged 35 and 36, were arrested at 10.10am and 11.10am yesterday at the Sabah MACC office here.

They had submitted the documents containing false information to the Sabah federal treasury to get contracts for supplying food to the police in Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan, the sources added.

According to the sources, the two are expected to be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Sessions Court on Corruption on Sept 10.

Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, saying they would be charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code. — Bernama