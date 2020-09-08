Refer to credible news sources, avoid false information on social media, advises MCMC

MCMC advised the public to only refer to authentic or verified social media accounts. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised the public to ensure that any information obtained via social media is from sources with a ‘verified’ badge from the respective platforms.

MCMC spokesman Muhammad Amirul Hafiz Rosly said this is to ensure that information is taken from the authentic and credible sources on sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

“There are too many pages deliberately created to spread fake news. So MCMC advises the public to ensure first if there is a ‘blue tick’ or a ‘grey tick’ (verification badge) on the social media page concerned.

“In this way as well, the owners of accounts that have been verified (confirmed) by getting a blue tick or gray tick mark will be more responsible in sharing or making any post on their social media page,” he told Bernama after briefing the participants of the ‘Combating Fake News’ course at the Institut Penyiaran dan Penerangan Tun Abdul Razak in Angkasapuri here.

The three-day course organised by IPPTAR’s Strategic Communications cluster unit for three days from today sees participation from various agencies and departments throughout the country in an effort to delve into the country’s new media landscape, especially in the war against fake news.

Muhammad Amirul Hafiz said the confirmation badge could be found next to the name of the owner of the social media account.

“Usually there is only one confirmation badge, namely a blue tick for Twitter, Youtube, Instagram while on Facebook, there are two types of confirmation, namely a blue tick and grey tick.

“The difference is that a blue tick is given to the main organisation and the grey tick is for the agency under it, but of course, both the certification badges are valid and confirmed by the social media platforms concerned,” he said. — Bernama