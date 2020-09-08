New entrants Azmin, Zuraida made Bersatu leaders in party overhaul ahead of fourth anniversary

Barely months after officially joining, former PKR leaders Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin have been elevated to the Bersatu supreme council. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — Former PKR leaders Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin have been elevated to the Bersatu supreme council barely months after officially joining.

Also joining council in the leadership revamp were Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.

The party said in a statement today that changes have also been made to the leaderships of its state chapters, which secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said were decided yesterday by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after a meeting of the supreme council.

“Muhyiddin has also appointed the respective chiefs and deputy chiefs for all the state leaderships,” he said.

The changes also saw Muhyiddin taking over as the head of the party in Johor, his home state.

Hamzah is now the Perlis Bersatu chief while Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu while take charge of the state chapters in Pahang and Perak where he is the mentri besar.

Other Bersatu state chief appointments include Senator Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (Kedah), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Penang), Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selangor), Capt (R) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya (Federal Territories), Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith (Negri Sembilan), Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Melaka), Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor (Kelantan), Datuk Razali Idris (Terengganu), Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sabah) and Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian (Sarawak).

They will be joined by their respective deputy state chiefs: Mohd Taufiq Yaacob (Kedah), Mohader Ahmad Mohd Ayob (Perak), Zulkefli Bakar (Penang), Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (Melaka), Mohd Yazid Yunus (Pahang), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Terengganu), Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (Sabah) and Datuk Johan Mohamad (Sarawak).

The changes appeared to consolidate Muhyiddin’s hold on the party, as he will also chair the party’s political bureau in addition to being its president and the head of the Johor chapter.

Hamzah also announced the formation of a committee expressly to modify the party’s constitution.

“The committee will be headed by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin,” he said.

Bersatu was founded in late 2016 by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin, and a core group of former Umno leaders.

Dr Mahathir lost control of the party after he resigned as the prime minister in February and later had his membership revoked.