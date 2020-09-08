MACC starts probe into Sungai Gong pollution issue

MACC said the probe was to look into elements of corrupt practices involving any parties, including enforcement agencies. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has begun investigations into the issue of pollution of Sungai Gong, Rawang here.

It said in a statement today that the probe was to look into elements of corrupt practices involving any parties, including enforcement agencies.

“The MACC urges anyone with information on the issue to come forward and cooperate with us,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the factory suspected to be involved in the river pollution was found to have operated without a licence since 2014.

Almost five million residents in the Klang Valley and Selangor have been affected by unscheduled water cuts since Thursday (September 3) after the Sungai Selangor Phases 1,2 and 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants were shut down due to pollution of their raw water source.

In another development, the Pahang MACC has started investigations into the encroachment of state government land, which has been turned into illegal durian orchards in Raub.

“The MACC is gathering evidence and scrutinising several documents related to the parties involved and asks anyone with information on the matter to report directly to the nearest MACC office,” it said.

On September 2, Bernama reported that MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki had directed the Pahang MACC to obtain further information from the Raub District and Land Office as well as the Pahang State Secretary’s Office regarding the matter.

On August 1, the Pahang government began taking stern action against farmers who allegedly cultivated durian plantations around Raub illegally on state government land. — Bernama