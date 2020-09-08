Five Johor Bersatu reps meet Johor Sultan to affirm loyalty to Perikatan govt

Che Zakaria confirmed the quintet were granted an audience in Istana Pasir Pelangi yesterday afternoon to inform Sultan Ibrahim of their loyalty to the ruling Perikatan National. — Picture via Royal Johor Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — Five Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen had an audience with state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday amid persistent rumours of more crossovers that risk a hung government.

The five were Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh, Sedili assemblyman Rasman Ithnain, Johor Lama assemblyman Rosleli Jahari, Endau assemblyman Alwiyah Talib and Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad.

Che Zakaria confirmed they were granted an audience in Istana Pasir Pelangi here yesterday afternoon to inform Sultan Ibrahim of their loyalty to the ruling Perikatan National (PN).

“During the meeting, we stated our stand to support the current government and will not defect to other parties," he told Malay Mail today.

The latest power shift rumour suggested that former mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian may back Pakatan Harapan after confusion arose over his membership in Bersatu.

However, Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas clarified las tFriday that Osman remains a Bersatu member pending an investigation into allegations that he campaigned for a independent candidate backed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the Slim by-election in Perak.

The Johor PN pact holds just 29 seats in the 56-member assembly if Osman is included while PH has 27. The assembly would be hung if he were to back the latter coalition.

Yesterday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that he has not been informed of any changes in the current government’s support from the state’s PN coalition’s 29 assemblymen, including Osman.

Hasni, who is also Johor BN and Umno chief, said that any decision to dissolve the state assembly following a hung state government will depend on Sultan Ibrahim.