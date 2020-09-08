Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new cases for 9th consecutive day, Alam Cluster still active

This marks the ninth consecutive day that no new positive cases were reported in Sarawak. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 8 — Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, as the total cumulative tally of cases remains unchanged at 699, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This marks the ninth consecutive day that no new positive cases were reported in Sarawak.

In their daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said that one active cluster remains in the state, which is the Alam Cluster in Bintulu with eight cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were two patients who recovered and were allowed to be discharged from the Bintulu Hospital today.

“This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases to 676, or 96.71 per cent,” it said.

Four active cases are still being treated as of today, with two receiving treatment in Bintulu Hospital, one in the Sarawak General Hospital and one in Miri Hospital.

As no deaths were reported today, the death toll remains unchanged at 19.

SDMC also said that 15 new persons-under-investigation (PUIs) were reported today, with no PUI cases pending laboratory test results.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, 97 cases were recorded today, making it a total of 683 cases being quarantined in 12 hotels across the state.

“There are 335 PUS cases in Kuching, 146 cases in Miri, 72 cases in Bintulu, 19 cases in Limbang and 111 cases in Sibu,” said SDMC. — Borneo Post