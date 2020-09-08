Cooking sensation Pavithra submits official letter to drop case against husband

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh July 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 8 — The Sessions Court here today was told that the prosecution had received the official letter from YouTuber, S.Pavithra to withdraw the charge made against her husband M.Sugu.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman said the letter was received on Sept 4 however, the State Prosecution Director has not made a decision yet on whether to proceed with the case or not.

Sugu, 29, a former estate worker was alleged to have assaulted Pavithra, 28, using a mobile phone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm at the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here between 4 pm and 6 pm on July 21.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Sugu was also charged with carrying a sickle about 6 pm, at the same place and date.

The offence, under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, if found guilty.

At today’s proceeding, Sugu was represented by lawyers Jude Pereira and Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi.

Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir set Sept 17 for mention of the cases. — Bernama