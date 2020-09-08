After claiming federal inaction, Selangor MB says will work with AGC on river pollution offences

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — The Selangor government will work together with the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) to update investigations on river pollution cases in the state, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said a day after alleging inaction by federal prosecutors against polluters.

Amiruddin said he met State Legal Adviser Datuk Salim Soib, Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) director Datuk Hashim Osman, and Selangor Department of Environment director Nor Aziah Jaafar earlier this morning to discuss how they could improve state-federal coordination in legal matters concerning pollution.

“Close cooperation between agencies especially the federal government and state government is crucial to ensure the state's water supply is guaranteed,” he said in a statement today.

The mentri besar had previously suggested that legal inaction against the polluter contributed to the current water disruptions affecting some 1.2 million consumer accounts in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Amiruddin’s latest statement follows Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s rejection that the AGC had not taken action against polluters after Selangor concluded investigation on some cases in April.

“The state government hopes that stern action will be immediately taken to solve the river pollution issue,” Amiruddin added.

He thanked Idrus for his swift response.

In a statement immediately following Amiruddin’s reported remarks, Idrus issued a statement saying Selangor had issued compound notices to factory owner Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd in March without referring to the AGC.

Idrus added that the AGC had not received any investigation paper from the state agency regarding the river pollution cases.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, including Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by the unscheduled water cut that started last Wednesday after Selangor’s four treatment plants ceased operation.

State-owned TV Selangor reported State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology, Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian saying the culprit is a factory that provides service and maintenance for heavy machinery and equipment.

The news agency identified the factory as Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd, located at Kampung Sungai Dua in Rawang. AAY Construction Sdn Bhd is also located in the same premises.