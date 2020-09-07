90-year old woman in Petaling Jaya loses RM3.83m in Macau scam

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said it all started on June 13 when the nonagenarian allegedly received a phone call from Pos Laju saying that there was a package for her sent from Ipoh to Sabah using her details. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — A 90-year-old female retiree lost RM3.83 million as she was allegedly duped by a Macau scam syndicate.

The woman complied with the syndicate’s instructions to transfer her savings in batches to seven different companies between April 20 and June 15.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said it all started on June 13 when the nonagenarian allegedly received a phone call from Pos Laju saying that there was a package for her sent from Ipoh to Sabah using her details.

He said the victim’s call was later connected to a local man who claimed to be a sergeant named Ho Mum Foo and whose superior officer was named Inspector Herman Lee from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Perak Police Contingent headquarters.

“Police arrested two local men aged 36 and 43 believed to be involved in this case at a restaurant in Shah Alam, Selangor last Thursday,” he told Bernama today.

Nik Ezanee said police also confiscated three mobile phones and both suspects were remanded for four days from last Friday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and they can be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, and can be whipped and fined,” he said, advising the public not to be easily duped by the syndicate’s tricks.

He said the syndicate usually targeted the elderly who were less exposed to information on cybercrimes. — Bernama