Air Selangor says taps flowing again for 417 areas in Klang Valley as at 6.30am

Water supply is fully back in 417 areas across the Klang Valley. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Water supply is fully back in 417 areas across the Klang Valley hit by an unscheduled disruption since three days ago, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said today.

As at 6.30am, the percentage of recovery stands at 32.28 per cent out of 1,292 areas.

The water company said that efforts to restore water to the remaining 875 areas are ongoing.

Of the seven regions in the Klang Valley, the resumption of water supply is highest in Hulu Selangor at 94.12 per cent at this time, followed by Kuala Selangor (91.7 per cent), Petaling (37.17 per cent), Gombak (11.31 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (7.91 per cent).

Restoration in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat remain at zero as at 6.30am.

Air Selangor urged consumers to use water prudently so that supply to the other affected areas will return according to its schedule.

Updates on the water situation can be accessed on Air Selangor’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

The water disruption affecting an estimated 1.2 million consumers in the Klang Valley started about 10.30am on September 3 and has been attributed to the contamination of Sungai Gong affecting four treatment plants in Selangor, the country’s most populous state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the contamination was traced to a factory in Rawang.