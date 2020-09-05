SPAN: Investigation paper on Sg Selangor pollution to be completed soon

SPAN was currently working on obtaining evidence from the parties involved, and the completed investigation paper was expected to be handed over to the prosecuting officer within a week. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — The investigation paper on the pollution of Sungai Gong, Rawang, which has caused water woes to almost five million consumers in several areas around Selangor, is expected to be completed soon, says National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli.

He said SPAN was currently working on obtaining evidence from the parties involved, and the completed investigation paper was expected to be handed over to the prosecuting officer within a week.

“SPAN will take stern action against those who pollute the raw water source in Sungai Gong, which includes considering the use of Section 121 of the Water Services Industry Act 2006, which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000 or a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, or whipping, or all three upon conviction.

“Through Act 655, SPAN has the right to investigate and prosecute any party or individual who commits an offence related to the supply of treated water and sewerage services, including the pollution of raw water sources,” he said in a media statement here today.

Wan Hassan said SPAN would also assist the Ministry of Environment and Water in taking immediate action and ensuring that appropriate punishment was imposed against the perpetrators.

Media reports earlier stated that those behind the river pollution incident would be prosecuted in court by next week.

Four factory managers suspected of being involved in the pollution incident have been remanded for six days from today.

Following oil pollution from the factory on Thursday, the operation of four water treatment plants - namely Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang - were halted, causing 1,292 areas in seven regions around the Klang Valley to experience unscheduled water disruption. — Bernama