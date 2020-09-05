Ministry to seek supplementary allocation for Tekun Nasional, says Mas Ermieyati

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said, in July the government had approved an allocation of RM100 million to Tekun Nasional . — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BHARU, Sept 5 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry will be seeking additional allocations for Tekun Nasional under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) to assist entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its deputy minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said, in July the government had approved an allocation of RM100 million to Tekun Nasional under Penjana, however, the ministry felt the amount was insufficient as there was a large number of entrepreneurs affected by the outbreak.

She said this when met by reporters after a working visit to the floating market in Pengkalan Datu, Pengkalan Chepa here today.

She said discussions had been held to obtain the additional allocation after receiving feedback from the grassroots.

Commenting on the visit, Mas Ermieyati said the ministry had proposed to the operators of the floating market to set up a cooperative to facilitate applications for grants. — Bernama