Johor MB: The young in Johor do not need new youth-centric party

Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said the parties under BN were still capable of safeguarding the voices and wishes of the young group. — Picture by Ben Tan

BATU PAHAT, Sept 5 — Youths in the state do not need a new party as an umbrella and to voice out their wishes and problems, said the Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said this was because the parties under BN were still capable of safeguarding the voices and wishes of the young group.

As such, he said, the young group should not be influenced by the effort to set up a new party for the young as there is already a conduit for the young to have their voices heard.

‘’Prior to this, Muar Member of Parliament (Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman) had a proposal to establish a party for the young. However, there is no necessity to follow a party which is specifically for the young.

‘’The voices of the young and the old should be united. It is akin to not respecting the elders if one follow a party which is specifically for the young. Ideally, the young and the old need to be together to strengthen the unity among them,’’ he said today.

He said this during the launching of the Sri Gading Parliament Barisan Nasional Youths Machinery at the Kampung Sri Dalam Open Hall, here, which was also attended by Parit Raja State Assemblywoman Nor Rashidah Ramli and Sri Gading Division UMNO Youth chief Datuk Mohd Najib Samuri.

Last week, Syed Saddiq, who was also a former Youth and Sports Minister, made a sensational announcement when confirming that he would not be joining the new party Pejuang set up by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on the other hand would be establishing a multi-racial youth-based party. — Bernama