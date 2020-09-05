Call for temporary halt on car wash, laundry, gardening, former SPAN chairman tells Selangor

Charles said Malaysians should not hoard water, but should collect rain water instead for non-essential use. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged the Selangor state government today to ask the public to refrain from gardening, washing cars and put a temporary closure notice on car washes and commercial laundry services amid the water disruption.

Charles, who was formerly the chairman of National Water Service Commission (SPAN), also called for a River Protection Authority to safeguard Malaysia rivers, instead of just increasing fines.

“The short-term solution is to ensure the people have drinking water and cooking. Mentri besar Amirudin Shaari should immediately close all car wash shops for the next four days.

“No washing cars at home, close commercial and home laundry and no gardening,” he posted on Twitter his morning.

“Increasing fines aren’t a deterrent because of corruption,” he added.

In the meantime, Charles said Malaysians should not hoard water, but should collect rain water instead for non-essential use. He also urged Selangor to get help from neighbouring states.

“Given that it is raining everyday, people should collect rainwater for non-essential use at home or office (rainwater harvesting).

“Don't hoard drinking water. Share it with neighbours who might have bigger families or might have suffered job losses bcos of MCO,” he said, referring to the movement control order.

“Air Selangor should get help from Perak and Negri Sembilan. Drinking water and water tankers can be secured from these and other states. Water tankers for processed water distribution throughout the state needs to improve,” he added.

Earlier today Air Selangor confirmed that all four affected water treatment plants ― Sungai Selangor in Phases 1, 2 and 3, and Rantau Panjang ― have restarted their operations in stages since 10.30pm last night in stages.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am on Thursday.

Water supply in the affected areas was disrupted following action to stop operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.