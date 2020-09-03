No Puspakom inspection for private vehicles with expired licences, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the government made the decision after taking into account the vehicle owners’ requests for a relaxation as some faced financial constraints to undergo the Puspakom inspection of their vehicles in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — Private vehicle owners with an expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), not exceeding three years, can renew their road tax without having to undergo inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), effective tomorrow.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the government made the decision after taking into account the vehicle owners’ requests for a relaxation as some faced financial constraints to undergo the Puspakom inspection of their vehicles in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on records, he said there were more than 4.27 million vehicles that were detected to have expired road tax of within one to three years.

“Vehicle owners whose road tax or LKM expires in less than three years or 36 months can continue to make renewals,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the signing of a strategic collaboration programme between the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and the Department of Skills Development (JPK), here, today.

Previously, private vehicles with expired LKM of within 12 months had to undergo inspection at Puspakom before being allowed to renew the road tax, with the inspection cost borne by the vehicle owner.

On the 70 per cent discount offer on summonses until September 30, Wee said many Malaysians still preferred to make counter payments.

“However, I encourage people to pay online as they can enjoy a 70 per cent discount on summonses if they pay online,” he said.

On the JPJ-UiTM-UKM-JPK collaboration, Wee said it was in line with the approach of the JPJ Strategic Plan 2016-2020 to empower JPJ’s human resources towards producing competent human capital to face the Industrial Revolution 4.0 landscape.

Under the Executive Diploma in Transportation Management and Enforcement Diploma programme between JPJ and UiTM, 30 road transport officers of the implementing group started their 15-month studies in September last year at the JPJ Academy, Melaka.

For the Master of Education programme on Transportation Policy, Logistics and Enforcement between JPJ and UKM, 25 civil service officers will be selected to undergo 18 months of study at the JPJ Academy, Melaka, starting in March or September next year.

Under the Human Capital Development Programme for Road Transport between JPJ and JPK, it aims for human capital development through the Malaysian Skills Certificate in the field of road transport. — Bernama