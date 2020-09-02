Religious teacher claims trial to charge of sexually assaulting primary school student in Kuching

The accused, who hails from Kedah, was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 read together with Section 16 of the same act. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Sept 2 ― A male religious teacher appeared before the Sessions Court here today on charges of sexually assaulting a Primary Four female student two years ago.

Abdul Halim Yunus, 57, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Sessions Court judge Jason Juga.

Based on the charge, the accused, who is a father of five children, was charged with physical sexual assault by touching the entire body of the victim in 2018, in the classroom of a primary school located in Petra Jaya, here.

The accused, who hails from Kedah, was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 read together with Section 16 of the same act.

The section provides for imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Earlier on, the prosecuting parties consisting of Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Al-Saifi Hashim and Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan offered a bail of RM10,000 in cash with two sureties for the accused.

Therefore, Jason set the accused to be released on a bail of RM10,000 together with two local sureties who have permanent jobs and permanent addresses in Kuching with RM3,000 deposited in court.

“The accused is not allowed to contact the victim and the victim’s immediate family members either personally or through an agent. The accused was also reminded to appoint a lawyer before the mention of the next case,” said Jason.

The court then set the case to be mentioned again on Oct 6. ― Borneo Post



