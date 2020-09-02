Penang hopes new ferries can transport vehicles too

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at a press conference at Komtar in George Town September 2, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today he hopes the proposed new fleet of ferries that the Transport Ministry planned to acquire for the Penang ferry service will include those that are able to transport vehicles.

He said some of current ferries that have been in service for several decades are able to transport passengers and vehicles, including bicycles and motorcycles.

“I have informed the ministry that we hope the new ferries will be able to transport vehicles and passengers like some of the current ferries,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the state is still awaiting full details from the ministry regarding the addition of new ferries and upgrade to the terminal.

Chow met with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong last week to discuss transportation issues, including the Penang ferry service and the Penang International Airport expansion.

He said it was decided in the meeting that the ministry will prepare a detailed report regarding the types of ferries to be acquired and the proposed upgrading works on the ferry terminal.

He said the ministry confirmed that there was an allocation of RM30 million from the Finance Ministry to purchase the new ferries.

As for the earlier announcement that the upgrading works for the terminal will take about three months, Chow said the state is still waiting for full details from the ministry.

“We will have to wait for them to come back to us with the details on the work to be done for the terminal,” he said.

A few days ago, Chow reportedly said the ferry service will not be suspended for the terminal upgrading works yet.

He said Wee had informed him that the ferry service will resume as usual until further notice.

There were initial plans to suspend ferry service for three months from September 1 to make way for the terminal upgrading works.

However, the plan has been put on hold.