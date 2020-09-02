New Covid-19 case from MV Glen cluster is wife of Malaysian infected aboard the ship

The MV Glen cluster originated aboard a ship that berthed in Port Klang where a crew mate was found positive after screenings were done. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The latest Covid-19 positive case from the MV Glen cluster is the wife of index case 9,332 the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed today.

The cluster originated aboard a ship that berthed in Port Klang where a crew mate was found positive after screenings were done. He was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital on August 25 for treatment.

Screening was carried out on eight individuals up until August 30 from which two tested positive while the other six came back with negative results.

The two were index case 9,286, a 42-year-old non-Malaysian male and a 43-year-old Malaysian agent appointed by the shipping company.

“The new case from this cluster is the wife of index case 9,332. As of September 2, we have tested 58 individuals and from that, three were found positive.

“Meanwhile, 16 other individuals were negative and the remaining 39 are still waiting for their results,” MOH wrote on its Facebook page.

MOH added that the ship has been disinfected while the source of infection for the MV Glen cluster is under investigation.

It also said the sign-on and sign-off health screenings are important as they are a form of international border controls used to curb the influx of individuals with the potential to bring the infection into the country, adding that such measures must be further improved.

Malaysia added another six new Covid-19 cases today, with no deaths. Nationwide fatalities stand at 128.