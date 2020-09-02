Ipoh police inspector claims trial for CBT involving over RM190,000

Police inspector Shahrol Zaman Mohd Adam, 38, is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 2 ― A 38-year-old police inspector today pled not guilty to a criminal breach of trust (CBT) change involving over RM190,000 six years ago.

Shahrol Zaman Mohd Adam made the plea in front of Sessions Court judge Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

Shahrol, who was then an investigation officer attached to Team C in the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh district police headquarters, was accused of committing CBT on confiscated cash money amounting to RM190,721 that was entrusted to him.

The offence was allegedly committed on November 4, 2014 at the district police headquarters’ store, where seized items were kept.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and a fine on those found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Farhana Hashim appeared for the prosecution while Mohamad Aizat Fakri represented the accused.

Nor Farhana requested for a higher bail and for the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month.

However, the defence lawyer argued that the accused is only earning around RM2,300 a month and has five dependents, including his parents, wife and twin children aged 12.

The judge fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered Shahrol Zaman to report to the nearest police station once a month until the trial ends.