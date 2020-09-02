Flood forces cancellation of classes at Sarawak school

The flood situation at SK Kampung Nyalau yesterday. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Sept 2 ― Classes at SK Kampung Nyalau in Bintulu were cancelled yesterday due to the school remaining inundated following heavy rain last Friday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Samalaju chief Hashim Norshidi said the downpour had caused Sungai Nyalau to burst its banks and flooded the area surrounding the school under about 0.6m of water.

“Today (Tuesday), the road leading to the school is impassable by vehicles, causing the school session to be postponed.

“As of noon, there was a slight decrease in the water level but it is expected to rise again

during the night due to high tide,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hashim said his men had been assigned to monitor the situation at the school, adding that Bomba will assist should there be a need for evacuation. ― Borneo Post