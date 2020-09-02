Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, Alam Cluster in Bintulu still active

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is still active, with eight cases. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Sept 2 ― Sarawak continues its trend of having zero new Covid-19 cases today, as the total number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 699.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is still active, with eight cases.

It also said that the that there were no recoveries or discharges today. To date, 663 or 94.85 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

“A total of 17 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Eleven are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, five at Sarawak General Hospital, and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there are five new persons-under-investigation (PUIs) reported,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs currently stands at 9,495.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 45 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 683 individuals located at 14 hotels statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period number at 23,208.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.72 per cent of the total number of cases. ― Borneo Post