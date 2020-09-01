Three in Tawar cluster have super-spreader Covid-19 strain, Dr Noor Hisham says

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three Covid-19 patients in the Tawar cluster were positive for the D614G strain that was 10 times more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Three Covid-19 patients in the Tawar cluster were positive for the D614G strain that was 10 times more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In his press briefing, the Health director-general said this was confirmed in laboratory tests.

Dr Noor Hisham said this could also be why cases in the cluster grew so rapidly.

“If we were to see now, in just a short time span, the Tawar cluster infected more than 75 patients and there is a link,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that a comparison with the biogenetic profile of the Sivagangga cluster strain showed similarities.

“However, we are unable to see the epidemiological link. That we cannot identify,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham earlier announced that the Tawar Covid-19 cluster in Kedah recorded an additional case, bringing the total to 75.