Muhyiddin: Abdul Hadi first MP to sign SD supporting me as PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) attends a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was the first Member of Parliament (MP) to sign the statutory declaration (SD) in support of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to become the 8th Prime Minister.

This was revealed by Muhyiddin himself in his speech at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Administration’s Half-Year Convention here, today.

The Prime Minister said it was Abdul Hadi’s move that prompted other PN-aligned MPs to do the same during their individual meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara last February.

“They were invited by Al-Sultan Abdullah to the palace to sign the SD and I want to inform you that the first SD was Haji (Abdul) Hadi’s.

“He was the first to put my name on the SD paper,” he said. ― Bernama