Mosque committees must ensure full Covid-19 SOP compliance, says Raja of Perlis

Staff member from mosque distributes hand sanitiser to worshippers during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, Sept 1 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail has chided some committee members of mosques in the state who failed to ensure full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) among congregations.

His Highness said some of them were seen to be deliberately allowing worshippers to pray at the wrong places other than disregarding physical distancing.

“I am worried the Covid-19 virus will infect the congregations if they don’t comply with all the SOPs. If possible, please provide face masks and prayer mats for them,” he said when launching the Perlis-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the State Assembly Complex here, today.

Also present were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the 1442H Maal Hijrah celebration was different from the previous years as the whole world, including Malaysia, was facing the Covid-19 pandemic which required the people to live their lives with the new norms.

Therefore, His Highness urged the people to be inspired by the hijrah event of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W. in order to live with the new norms.

Elaborating, he said true hijrah was not merely remembering a date on the calender, namely, 1st of Muharam and public holiday, but Muslims should take the opportunity to change themselves into a better person.

At the event, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin presented the 1442H Maal Hijrah Icon Award to Arau, Perlis-born Board of Directors chairman of SIRIM Malaysia Berhad-cum-Board of Directors chairman of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) Tan Sri Ir Ahmad Tajuddin. — Bernama