Jason Lo charged with CBT involving RM200,000 belonging to record company

In November last year, Jason Lo was also charged in the Magistrate's Court here with breaking into a house and using methamphetamine. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Singer Jason Jonathan Lo and his colleague today pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on charge of breach of trust of money belonging to a recording company amounting to more than RM200,000, last year.

Jason Lo or better known as 'LO' or 'J Lo', 45, and Muhammad Yakub Hussaini, 47, both directors of Fat Boys Records Sdn Bhd, who were entrusted with the company’s money amounting to RM232,500, allegedly committed a breach of trust by fraudulently utilising the money for personal use.

They made the confession after the charges against them were read out before Sessions Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

The two men were charged with committing the offence at the company, in Mont Kiara, here, on April 24 and May 14, 2019 according to Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping as well as a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub prosecuted, while lawyer Alfred Chong represented the two accused.

The court allowed the two accused bail of RM30,000 each and set Oct 2 for mention of the case for the submission of documents.

In November last year, Jason Lo was also charged in the Magistrate's Court here with breaking into a house and using methamphetamine.

He also pleaded not guilty to both charges. ― Bernama